ISUOG 2020

|
When
|
Topic
|
Who
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Application of CEUS in the diagnosis of Cesarean Scar Pregnancy
|
Prof. L. Hong, CN
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Gynecological Ultrasound - Clinical Cases Part 1
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
@ 11:10 CET - LIVE
|
Ultrasound Live Demo
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Gynecological Ultrasound - Clinical Cases Part 2
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Ultrasound in gynecology - clinical cases
|
Prof. A. Testa, IT
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
@ 16:40 CET - LIVE
|
Ultrasound Live Demo
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Application of ultrasound in endometrial receptivity assessment - Key points
|
Prof. M. Ren, CN
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Past, Present and Future in Pelvic Floor
|
Prof. Huub van der Vaart, NL
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Updates in Fetal Neurosonography: Anatomic Guide to Visualizing the Invisible
|
Dr. D. Jackson, USA
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
Fetal heart and fetal heart interventions
|
Prof. J. Dangel, PL
|
Friday, 16 Oct.
|
The impact of fetal ultrasound to neonatal and pediatric care
|
Prof. L. Goncalves, USA
|
Saturday, 17 Oct.
@ 11:00 CET - LIVE
|
Maternal and fetal cardiac function in placental dysfunction
|
Prof. Basky Thilaganathan, UK
|
Saturday, 17 Oct.
@ 15:00 CET - LIVE
|
Albuquerque, Sydney, Amsterdam - Can remote Ultrasound be diagnostic?
|
Dr. M. Ruma, USA
|
Saturday, 17 Oct.
@ 16:40 CET - LIVE
|
Ultrasound Live Demo
|
Sunday, 18 Oct.
@ 11:10 CET - LIVE
|
Ultrasound Live Demo
|
Sunday, 18 Oct.
@ 11:20 - 12:20 CET - LIVE
|
GestaTIonal TrophoblAstic NeoplasIA Ultrasound assesMent: TITANIUM Study
|
D. Veri, T. Pasciuto, E. Epstein, R. Fruscio, F. Mascilini, F. Moro, G. Sciambia, L. Valentin, A. Testa
|
Sunday, 18 Oct.
@ 15:10 CET - LIVE
|
Live for ISUOG Registered attendees only
How to manage anomalies of the corpus callosum - Live Scan organised by ISUOG scientific board
|
Prof. D. Iliescu, RO
|
Sunday, 18 Oct.
@ 16:40 CET - LIVE
|
Ultrasound Live Demo
