This (KODEX-EPD) technology allows us to reduce procedural and fluoroscopy times and the amount of contract injections during cryo cases, a great benefit."
V. Schillaci
KODEX-EPD for Cryoballoon ablation: workflow and efficiency
A. Amin
Advancing Imaging in electrophysiology
Dielectric mapping as a new imaging tool in EP
T. De Potter
Initial Experience of KODEX-EPD Tissue Pressure for RF ablation
M. Tang
New KODEX-EPD capabilities for tissue and lesion assessment
L. Boersma
LA Anatomical accuracy of KODEX-EPD: a correlation with CT imaging
O. Tovia Brodie
Introducing the KODEX-EPD system with PANO feature
All relevant structures in a single view
Case review
Minimally invasive percutaneous lead extraction with and Excimer Laser
S. Hakmi
*Not all products listed are available for sale and distribution in each country. Please contact a local Philips representative for further information.
