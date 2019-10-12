Home
EANM 2019

No bounds.
Better healthcare.  

EANM 2019

Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

 

October 12-16 | Booth #65

Centre de Convencions Internacional Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain 

At Philips, we deliver advanced molecular imaging solutions that help you to seamlessly connect data, technology and people across the care continuum. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare

 

Let's work together to advance healthcare.

    Puro beach
    Photo courtesy of Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona

    Integrating AI in Precision Medicine

    Sunday, October 13th

    Hilton Diagonal Mar

    18:30 – 21:00

    Barcelona, Spain
     

    Featuring presentations by special guest speakers:

    Professor Ignasi Carrió, MD, Hospital Sant Pau, Barcelona

    Richard Vdovjak, Principal Scientist, Data Science & AI, Philips

    Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Michael V. Knopp, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

     

    Impacting patient care in Barcelona

    Ignasi Carrio video
    Professor Ignasi Carrió, MD, Director of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Hospital Sant Paul in Barcelona, talks about the benefits of Philips Vereos Digital PET/CT scanner and how improved small lesion detectability, fast scanning and low PET dose impacts patient care.

    Solution spotlight

    Philips Vereos Digital PET/CT

    Philips Vereos Digital PET/CT

    Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution. Vereos offers improved detectability and characterization of small lesions1 and uncompromised lesion detectability in one tenth of the time2.
    Philips Ambient Experience

    Philips Ambient Experience

    Ease the patient experience while facilitating excellent clinical conditions during each procedural step of the imaging exam with Ambient Experience. Dynamic lighting, projection, and sound provide a positive distraction for patients.
    Philips PerformanceBridge

    Philips PerformanceBridge

    An integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support which empowers hospital departments to improve their performance and build a program for continuous improvement.
    Philips IntelliSpace Portal 11

    Philips IntelliSpace Portal 11

    The latest edition of Philips' comprehensive advanced visualization and analysis platform, IntelliSpace Portal 11, provides enterprise-wide access to a comprehensive suite of Molecular Imaging processing and review applications.
    1 Nguyen NC, Image Quality and Diagnostic Performance of a Digital PET Prototype in Patients with Oncologic Diseases: Initial Experience and Comparison with Analog PET, J Nucl Med 2015; 56:1378–1385

    2 Zhang J., Evaluation of speed of PET acquisition: How fast can we go? - A validation of list mode PET simulation approach with true acquisitions, SNMMI 2017

