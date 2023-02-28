Search terms

Doctor checking data

Philips at EACVI 2023 in Barcelona May 10-May 12, Fira Gran Via-Hall 8

Join us for a variety of practical tutorials featuring valuable clinical insights and hands-on learning with key industry thought leaders. Visit booth 201A for interactive demonstrations and discussions with subject matter experts on innovations in echocardiography and cardiology informatics.

Master key clinical concepts through the Philips Hands-On Workshops at EACVI*

MAY 10, 2023 (Wednesday) Cardiac function revisited: focus on HFpEF and cardio-oncology
 
MAY 11, 2023 (Thursday) First time right in diagnosis of cardiomyopathy
 
MAY 12, 2023 (Friday) Next dimension in valvular heart disease

 

*These sessions are available on a first come, first served basis.

Meet the program speakers

Dr. Teresa Lopes

Dr. Teresa López
Spain

Dr. Valentina Volpato

Dr. Valentina Volpato 
Italy

Dr. Rebecca Perry

Dr. Rebecca Perry 
Australia

Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed

Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed
Egypt

Dr. Astrid Apor

Dr. Astrid Apor
Hungary

Dr. Francesco Faletra

Dr. Francesco Faletra 
Switzerland

Dr. Manuel Barreiro

Dr. Manuel Barreiro
Spain

Download our full program here

Abstract presentation Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award

Dr. Solis

As one of the finalists of Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award, Assistant Professor Jorge Solis on behalf of his team will present on advances in streamlining echocardiography workflow to keep the patient at the center of imaging in terms of access and quality care. This abstract presentation* will kick off the Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award session.

Optimizing echocardiography workflow to increase access to high-quality care for patients

Dr. Solis 
Assistant Professor, Hospital Universitario 12 Octubre - Cardiology Department

May 11 09:00 - 09:15 Teatro Científico

*Abstract authors: JS. Solis1, FF. Fahimeh Falahi2, SG. Garcia Casado3, MR. Rodriguez Martinez4, SB. Salguero Bodes1 - (1) University Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain (2) Philips, Medical Office, Amsterdam, the Netherlands  (3) Philips, Cardiology Informatics, Eindhoven, the Netherlands  (4) Philips, Cardiology Informatics, Madrid, Spain​

Patient smiling

Supporting cardiotoxicity care workflows – in line with the new ESC guidelines

Cancer therapy-related cardiotoxicity monitoring and prevention strategies demand a truly interdisciplinary effort, as cardiologists must collaborate closely with oncology, hematology and other departments. At Philips, we are ready to support you in joining the dots and putting these strategies into practice, with our comprehensive echocardiography workflow suite.

Learn how Philips can help

Explore our latest innovations in cardiovascular imaging innovations 

  • Cardiac advanced technology

    Philips Cardiovascular Ultrasound


    The EPIQ CVx and Affinity CVx, our dedicated cardiac ultrasound solutions help to  enhance diagnostic confidence and clinical efficiency through superior image quality, advanced quantification tools and automation.

    Discover Cardiovascular Ultrasound Solutions
    Ultrasound workflows

    Philips Ultrasound Workspace 

    Allow for efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.

    Discover Ultrasound Workspace
    Cardiovascular diagnostic information

    Cardiovascular Workspace*

    Provide a single point of access to a patient’s cardiovascular diagnostic information and multi-modality images, including prior exams, as well as findings, measurements and reports.

    Discover Cardiovascular Workspace
  • Intellispace portal AI with 3D models

    Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace

    Review, analyze and quantify clinical information from different modalities and for various clinical indications with AI-enabled 3D models, maps and other quantitative tools.​

    Discover IntelliSpace Portal 12
    Cardiac diagnostic tool

    Philips Cardiac CT


    Unlock the full potential of CT as a non-invasive cardiac diagnostic tool.

    Discover Spectral CT 7500
    High quality diagnostic imaging

    Philips Cardiac MR


    Realize the potential of MR throughout the pathway with ultrafast exams, optimized workflow, high-quality diagnostic imaging and enhanced patient comfort.

    Discover Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    *Cardiovascular Workspace is the new commercial/brand name of the medical device Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

    What's trending

