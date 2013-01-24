|
Time
|
Agenda
|
12:00pm
|
Introduction
Chaired by Prof Jack Tan
|
12:05pm
|
Combining Empathy and AI, what it means for better tomorrow
Prof Yeo Khung Keong
|
12:17pm
|
Q&A
|
12:25pm
|
AI in Cardiology: Concepts, Tools and Challenges – “the horse is the one who runs, you must be the jockey”
Dr Jasper Tromp
|
12:37pm
|
Q&A
|
12:45pm
|
Utility of AI in invasive cardiology: A step forward for daily practice
Prof Javier Escaned
|
12:57pm
|
Q&A
|
1:05pm
|
AI assist Cardiologists with workflow, diagnoses – Algorithmic Versus Expert Human Interpretation of Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio Coronary Pressure-Wire Pull Back Data
Dr Justin Davies
|
1:17pm
|
Q&A
|
1:27pm
|
Closing
Prof Jack Tan
Adj Assoc Prof Jack Tan
Deputy Head & Senior Consultant
National Heart Centre Singapore
President, Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology
Singapore
Adj Assoc Prof Khung Keong Yeo
Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology
National Heart Centre Singapore
Singapore
Dr Jasper Tromp
Co-Director
Cardiovascular Clinical Trial Data Management Centre
National Heart Centre Singapore
Singapore
Prof Javier Escaned
Head, Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Clinico San Carlos
Spain
Dr Justin Davies
Senior Research Fellow & Hononary Consultant Cardiologist
National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, United Kingdom
Prof Baskaran Lohendran
Consultant, Department of Cardiology
National Heart Centre Singapore
Singapore
Dr Takayuki Warisawa
Interventional Cardiologist / Cardiologist
Japan