Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology

Thursday 30 July 2020 at 12:00PM SGT (GMT +8 hrs)



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to impact nearly every aspect of the human condition, and cardiology is not an exception to this trend. This webinar brings together experts to discuss the potential of AI in transforming healthcare delivery and how it may be best deployed in the clinical practice of cardiology. The experts will also discuss the importance of AI applications such as imaging, algorithms and diagnostic or treatment decision-making.