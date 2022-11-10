Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in the Philippines, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.
The warranty period in the Philippines for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 12 months, with the following exceptions:
|
Product category
|
Warranty period
|
PC Monitors
|
36 months
|
Kitchen appliances, ironing & cleaning, air purifiers and
|
24 months
|
Automotive car lamps are “wear and tear” products, so the legal warranty period does not apply.
|
Still we offer a warranty period as follows:
|
· Xenon Lamp
|
Warranty is 2 years or 60 000km, whichever is shorter.
|
· Standard Halogen, Hiper and Signaling lamps
|
Warranty is 1 year or 30 000km, whichever is shorter.
|
· High performance Halogen(X-treme Vision, X-treme Vision Plus, Racing Vision, White Vision, Color Vision, Vision Plus)
|
Warranty is 3 months or 10 000km, whichever is shorter
|
Water Care
|
|
· Water purification and filtration devices (excl. replacement filter)
|
24 months
|
|
|
· Water dispensers and drink makers (excl. replacement CO2 Cylinder)
|
24 months
|
· Electric Water Heater (Storage/Instant)
|
24 months
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period”. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
The warranty does not cover consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data.
The warranty excludes, or does not apply if:
- The proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
- The model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been
altered, removed or made illegible.
- Repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service
organizations or persons.
- The defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.
- The defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual.
- The unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed).
Normal wear and tear, or replacement of by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges
- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.
- The product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
