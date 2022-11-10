The warranty excludes, or does not apply if:



- The proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.

- The model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been

altered, removed or made illegible.

- Repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service

organizations or persons.

- The defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose.

- The defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.

- The defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual.

- The unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed).

Normal wear and tear, or replacement of by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges

- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.

- The product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).