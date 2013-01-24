Home
My Philips/Saeco espresso machine does not froth the milk well

If the frothing quality of the milk from your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine is lower than expected try our tips to solve this issue yourself. 

Milk temperature

Milk temperature can affect the frothing quality. We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam.

Amount of milk

To prevent air from being drawn in and to ensure a perfect frothing result, it is important that you use enough milk. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.

Milk type

Different types of milk can result in a different amount and quality of foam. We recommend that you use one of the following types of milk:

  • Semi-skimmed cow's milk
  • Full-fat cow's milk
  • Lactose-free milk

The milk system is dirty

Always make sure that all parts are clean when using the milk system. Clean the parts according to the information in the article "How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine" or refer to the user manual.

Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.

Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milk systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.

If the machine still does not work after you have cleaned it and tried other tips, please contact us for further assistance.

