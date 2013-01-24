Search terms
When no water is drawn from the water tank of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, it is because air is trapped in the machine and is blocking the water supply. Check out how you can solve this below, as well as other possible causes and solutions.
The water tank may not be inserted into the machine correctly, in which case no water will be drawn out.
Follow the steps below to remove trapped air from your espresso machine:
If you are using an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
If the hot water spout is clogged, remove the outer part of the Panarello/classic milk frother and check if the spout is clogged with limescale (white particles in or around the spout).
If there is a build-up of limescale, use some descaling solution to remove it.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.