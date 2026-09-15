2 year warranty
New
TAT2040WT/70
Immerse yourself on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
Small earbuds with ear tips
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Ergonomic design for comfort
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
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