2 year warranty
New
TAT2020WT/70
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen.
Clear calls
Pocket-sized charging case
<br><br>Ergonomic design for comfort
Earbuds with ear tips
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise around you.
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