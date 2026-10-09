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2 year warranty

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New

1000 seriesTrue wireless headphones

TAT1240BK/70

Immersive listening on the go

Always be in the perfect place to listen with noise-canceling true wireless earphones that adapt to your surroundings in real time.

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Immersive listening on the go

  • Small earbuds with ear tips

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Clear calls

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

Custom 6 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed, 6 mm dynamic drivers to give you an authentic listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.

Touch controls. Easy pairing

Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Technical Specifications

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