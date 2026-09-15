2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH1120BK/70
Keep the music close
Do what you do listening to the sounds you love. Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Lightweight headband
Flat folding
Cushioned ear cups provide extra comfort during listening sessions. Buttons on the ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, answer or reject calls—and more.
Feel the bass. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.
Reviews
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.