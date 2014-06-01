Search terms

1

HDMI-DVI conversion cable

SWV2442W/10
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    SWV2442W/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HDMI-DVI conversion cable

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Depend on this conversion cable for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

    Ensure a reliable connection

    with this HDMI - DVI cable

    • 1,5 m

    Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

    Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

    Bare copper shielding

    Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

    Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

    This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

    Plug & Play for easier installation

    Plug & Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedure or technical analysis.

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging Data

      Quantity
      1
      EAN/UPC/GTIN
      87 12581 35585 2

    • Inner Carton

      EAN/UPC/GTIN
      87 12581 35586 9
      Quantity
      4
      Gross weight
      0.62  kg
      Tare weight
      0.14  kg
      Net weight
      0.48  kg
      Length
      245  mm
      Width
      155  mm
      Height
      102  mm

    • Outer Carton

      EAN/UPC/GTIN
      87 12581 35587 6
      Quantity
      24
      Gross weight
      4.3  kg
      Tare weight
      1.42  kg
      Net weight
      2.88  kg
      Length
      340  mm
      Width
      340  mm
      Height
      265  mm

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      0.14  kg
      Tare weight
      0.02  kg
      Net weight
      0.12  kg
      Product length
      23.5  cm
      Product width
      95  mm
      Product height
      37  mm

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Discover

        My Philips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.