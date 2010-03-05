Search terms

Wireless notebook mouse

SPM6800/10
    Wireless notebook mouse

    SPM6800/10

    I'm wireless

    Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

    I'm wireless

    Smart and professional with an effortless scroll wheel, I’m wonderfully wireless and my low battery indicator means you’ll never be caught short without power. See all benefits

      I'm wireless

      Really Easy

      • wireless
      Interference-free 2.4GHz wireless connection

      Interference-free 2.4GHz wireless connection

      The product is connected by a stable wireless solution

      Storable nano dongle

      Storable nano dongle

      The dongle is small which can be stored inside the product. You can also leave the dongle at the USB port without the need to remove it.

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

      High-performance LED optic guarantees precision control

      Philips optical technology ensures extra accuracy and responsiveness. You can work with it on most surfaces, including wood, plastic or paper.

      Works with MAC and PC

      Works with MAC and PC

      Easy-to-use scroll wheel

      User can easily scroll up and down by just one finger.

      Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

      The pouch is not only for storage but can also be used as a screen cleaner to clean the dirts on the screen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Wireless
        Yes
        Plug & Play
        Yes
        Interfacing
        • USB 1.1
        • USB 2.0

      • Sensor

        Mouse sensitivities
        DPI 1200
        Optical
        Yes

      • Control

        Scroll wheel
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        2
        Battery type
        AA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • IFU / User Manual
        Pouch
        Travel pouch doubles as screen cleaner

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        Banned Substance Declaration
        • Manufacturer
        • Packaging
        Packaging material
        RPET

      • System Requirements

        Mac OS
        Mac OS X 10.2.8 and above
        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows 2000
        • Microsoft Windows ME
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Windows 7
        USB
        Free USB port

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Pouch
      • 2 x AA Batteries
      • User manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

