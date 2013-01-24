Home
Notebook sleeve

SLE3300EN/10
  • I'm cool so you can be comfortable I'm cool so you can be comfortable I'm cool so you can be comfortable
    Elegant and versatile, Philips notebook sleeve protects your notebook wherever you go. It’s a handy surfing surface in a departure lounge or on your living room sofa. Its built-in HeatProtect keeps your notebook and legs comfortably cool See all benefits

    Elegant and versatile, Philips notebook sleeve protects your notebook wherever you go. It’s a handy surfing surface in a departure lounge or on your living room sofa. Its built-in HeatProtect keeps your notebook and legs comfortably cool See all benefits

    Elegant and versatile, Philips notebook sleeve protects your notebook wherever you go. It’s a handy surfing surface in a departure lounge or on your living room sofa. Its built-in HeatProtect keeps your notebook and legs comfortably cool See all benefits

    Elegant and versatile, Philips notebook sleeve protects your notebook wherever you go. It’s a handy surfing surface in a departure lounge or on your living room sofa. Its built-in HeatProtect keeps your notebook and legs comfortably cool See all benefits

      I'm cool so you can be comfortable

      with HeatProtect

      • 34 cm (13.3")
      • with HeatProtect
      HeatProtect keeps both cool

      HeatProtect keeps both cool

      You use your notebook on your lap to watch videos on a train, listen to music at the beach and browse the net, chat with friends or work on documents when you are at the airport. But over time the heat generated from sustained use makes your legs feel uncomfortable and could damage your notebook. With its 3 protective layers, the Philips HeatProtect™ Notebook Sleeve protects both you and your notebook from heat buildup when you are on the go, and its flat top surface provides good ventilation and keeps your notebook stable too.

      Hard top for your notebook

      Hard top for your notebook

      If you use a magazine as a desk on your lap it is very slippery and is not a stable surface for your notebook, especially when you want to assume a comfortable position for your body. And you might damage your notebook if it slides off. The Philips Notebook Sleeve has a flat top surface for your notebook and a soft underside for your lap, so you can keep your notebook stable and secure while you watch YouTube, listen to music or work on documents anywhere you go.

      Soft fabric-lined material

      Soft fabric-lined material

      Your notebook might get scratched by other hard surfaces in your bag when putting your notebook into your notebook sleeve. The Philips Notebook Sleeve uses a suede-like material inside to protect and keep your notebook cozy and scratch-free.

      Rubberized scratched-free zippers

      Rubberized scratched-free zippers

      Your netbook or notebook might get scratched by the zipper head when putting into your sleeve or bag. The Philips sleeve and bag use a rubberized zipper puller reduces the possibility of your netbook and notebook being scratched as well.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Light grey with blue zipper

      • Material

        Top rigid surface
        EVA
        Bottom soft surface
        Durable neoprene
        Interior fabric
        Suede fabric

      • Weight and dimensions

        Fits up to notebook size
        13.3" (34cm)
        Fits up to notebook dimension
        325 x 241 x 41 mm

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Width
        35.5  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Weight
        0.472  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Card
        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        33.02  cm
        Width
        39.05  cm
        Depth
        3.18  cm
        Gross weight
        0.608  kg
        Nett weight
        0.472  kg
        Tare weight
        0.136  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49268 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        4
        Length
        40.64  cm
        Width
        34.93  cm
        Height
        14.29  cm
        Gross weight
        2.375  kg
        Nett weight
        1.888  kg
        Tare weight
        0.487  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 51022 0

