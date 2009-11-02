Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.
The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears
Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver undistorted sound, an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass
Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Sound
Connectivity