Search terms

1

Sports in ear headset

SHQ1017/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Sweatproof Sweatproof Sweatproof
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Sports in ear headset

    SHQ1017/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sweatproof

    Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sports in ear headset

    Sweatproof

    Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

    Sweatproof

    Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sports in ear headset

    Sweatproof

    Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

    Similar products

    See all Sports and running headphones

      Sweatproof

      with iPhone remote control and mic

      Sweat proof

      Sweat proof

      Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

      Cable clip

      Cable clip

      Clip helps fix cable securely

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

      Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

      Ultra lightweight design

      Ultra lightweight design for a comforable fit - designed for sports

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Customized cable length

      The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.

      3 sizes of ear sleeves for a customized fit

      Three sizes of soft ear sleeves enable you to customize the Philips headphones to fit to your ears.

      Mic and music control

      The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar Dome
        Frequency response
        30 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        110 dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.5 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Magnet type
        Neodymium

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Carrying case
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70891 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Gross weight
        0.074  kg
        Nett weight
        0.045  kg
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.029  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Gross weight
        2.563  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        39.2  cm
        Nett weight
        1.08  kg
        Tare weight
        1.483  kg
        Width
        23.2  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 59498 5

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 59500 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        0.277  kg
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.135  kg
        Tare weight
        0.142  kg
        Width
        10.5  cm

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5  cm
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Weight
        0.045  kg
        Width
        6.5  cm

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
      • Cable clip

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.