Search terms
Clear natural sound
Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear natural sound
Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits
Clear natural sound
Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clear natural sound
Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits
Sound
Connectivity