Over ear headphones

SHP2600/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Clear natural sound Clear natural sound Clear natural sound
    Over ear headphones

    SHP2600/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Clear natural sound

    Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable.

    Over ear headphones

    Clear natural sound

    Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits

    Clear natural sound

    Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits

    Over ear headphones

    Clear natural sound

    Sleek, modern design with powerful sound. These full-size yet lightweight headphones offer an incredible listening experience while keeping you comfortable. See all benefits

      Clear natural sound

      • Over-ear
      • Black
      Powerful 32mm neodymium speakers deliver clear natural sound

      Powerful 32mm neodymium speakers deliver clear natural sound

      Powerful 32mm neodymium speakers deliver clear natural sound

      Fully adjustable headband ensures long-wearing comfort

      Fully adjustable headband ensures long-wearing comfort

      Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation

      Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        19- 21 500Hz  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-sided
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Connector
        3.5mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

