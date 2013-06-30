Search terms

O'Neill

SHO3305FIN/00

SHO3305FIN/00
O'Neill
    O'Neill Headband headphones

    SHO3305FIN/00
    Live life to the max with the Cruz Headphones and submerge yourself in bass so rich you'll feel it deep down inside! With a simple plug'n'play design, you can now pop out and crank up the volume any time the mood hit you!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Live life to the max with the Cruz Headphones and submerge yourself in bass so rich you’ll feel it deep down inside! With a simple plug'n'play design, you can now pop out and crank up the volume any time the mood hit you! See all benefits

    Live life to the max with the Cruz Headphones and submerge yourself in bass so rich you’ll feel it deep down inside! With a simple plug'n'play design, you can now pop out and crank up the volume any time the mood hit you! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Live life to the max with the Cruz Headphones and submerge yourself in bass so rich you’ll feel it deep down inside! With a simple plug'n'play design, you can now pop out and crank up the volume any time the mood hit you! See all benefits

      32mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic larger-than-life bass

      32mm neodymium drivers deliver dynamic larger-than-life bass

      Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 32mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.

      Quickly flip from music to calls via a built-in mic & remote

      Quickly flip from music to calls via a built-in mic & remote

      Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.

      L-shape connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

      L-shape connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

      Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.

      Get deep down into the groove with on-ear isolating cushions

      Get deep down into the groove with on-ear isolating cushions

      Get deep down into the groove with on-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.

      Soft, breathable fabric cushions ensure long wearing comfort

      Soft, breathable fabric cushions ensure long wearing comfort

      Ultra-soft fabric ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.

      Comfortable headband easily adjusts to every head size

      Comfortable headband easily adjusts to every head size

      Robust, modular design can withstand the toughest impact

      Robust, modular design can withstand the toughest impact

      Earcans simply pop off if excessive force is applied

      Earcans simply pop off if excessive force is applied

      Ultra-tough, tangle-free flat cable

      Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        19 - 21 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Finishing of connector
        Silver-plated

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2,028  lb
        Gross weight
        0,92  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72050 8
        Height
        24  cm
        Height
        9,4  inch
        Length
        26,5  cm
        Length
        10,4  inch
        Nett weight
        0,780  lb
        Nett weight
        0,354  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        1,248  lb
        Tare weight
        0,566  kg
        Width
        7,5  inch
        Width
        19  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8  cm
        Depth
        3,1  inch
        EAN
        69 23410 72050 1
        Gross weight
        0,233  kg
        Gross weight
        0,514  lb
        Height
        20  cm
        Height
        7,9  inch
        Nett weight
        0,260  lb
        Nett weight
        0,118  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,115  kg
        Tare weight
        0,254  lb
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        6,7  inch
        Width
        17  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3,0  inch
        Depth
        7,5  cm
        Height
        18,5  cm
        Height
        7,3  inch
        Weight
        0,118  kg
        Weight
        0,260  lb
        Width
        5,3  inch
        Width
        13,5  cm

