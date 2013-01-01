Bass junkie
With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass junkie
With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits
Bass junkie
With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass junkie
With jaw dropping colors and skull thumping bass all woven together with reinforced cables the Shots is the ultimate urban accessory. See all benefits
Get the perfect fit with the three pairs of ear sleeves included with your Philips O'Neill in-ear headphones.
Be amazed everyday by the balanced sound and punchy bass of enhanced 9mm drivers.
Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.
Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.
Block out the outside world while you enjoy your favorite tunes with sound isolation ear sleeves. They fit snugly in your ear canal, creating excellent sound isolation.
Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.
Packaging dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Product dimensions
Connectivity
Sound
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.