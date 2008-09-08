Search terms

    Blockout irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace – with these neckband style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 75%. Ideal for use in airplanes and trains

      75% Less External Noise

      Active Noise Canceling

      Compact electronics eliminate unwanted external noise by 75%

      Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

      Soft ear cushions provide a perfect seal for perfect sound

      The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal & great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

      3-way adjustment for personalised fit

      The 3-way adjustability includes a fully flexible hinge enabling 360 degree movement and a 3 position rubber earhook. This enables you to position the neckband perfectly on your ears for hours of secure comfort.

      Flexible rubber earhooks for a comfortable and secure fit

      The rubber earhooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

      Slim lightweight controls for power & volume adjustment

      A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable providing convenient volume adjustment and on/off control for the noise canceling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

      The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

      Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

      Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      Battery included so you can use your product straight away

      No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Active noise attenuation
        50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        40 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        45  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        500  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Noise canceling effect
        ~10 dB at 300 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm
        Battery
        1.5 V R03/AAA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.8  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        45  cm
        Nett weight
        1.38  kg
        Tare weight
        0.42  kg
        Width
        19  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 92042 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        16.3  kg
        Height
        54.4  cm
        Length
        80.5  cm
        Nett weight
        3.84  kg
        Tare weight
        12.46  kg
        Width
        47.4  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 92043 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        48

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.23  kg
        Height
        22.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.08  kg
        Tare weight
        0.15  kg
        Width
        17.9  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 92041 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

      Other items in the box

      • SHN adapter
      • Airplane plug
      • Battery
      • Remote

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

