1

Headphones

SHL9560/10
    Revel in transparent sound with clear high tones, deep bass and noise isolation with this headphone. The industrial strength polymer headband is highly flexible and unbreakable. Its cushioned and self adjusting headband fits comfortably. See all benefits

    Clear sound

      Clear sound

      Self-adjustable inner headband

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Carrying pouch protects your headphone when not in use

      Look after your headphone and stop the cable getting tangled by storing it in this handy soft pouch.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Flexible, rugged headband

      Outdoor headphones need to be tough to take the beating, wear and tear of life on the go. Yet hard materials are hardly comfortable to wear.This headband uses an industrial strength polymer which is tough yet flexible enough to provide excellent wearing comfort. You could even twist it without breaking or deforming it.

      Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        15 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        single-sided cable
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.295  kg
        Height
        21.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.15  kg
        Tare weight
        0.145  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        EAN
        87 12581 49863 4
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.16  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Length
        28.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.45  kg
        Tare weight
        0.71  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        EAN
        87 12581 53445 5

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Weight
        0.14  kg
        Width
        17  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

