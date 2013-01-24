Home
    Experience the clear sound reproduction and strong bass delivered by high quality speakers. You can also choose one of the 4 designer covers for a great look. These headphones are all about your music and your style. See all benefits

      Design yourself

      Change your caps with one of the included designs

      • Over-ear
      • Black

      40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

      The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

      Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

      Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones great for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

      Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Flat when folded, it fits easily in your travel bag

      The headphone is designed to be folded flat, so that it fits in your travel bag easily.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      High performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

      The speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitve yet powerful element that enables superior power output, delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

      Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

      Choose the interchangeable cap that matches your style

      Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        14,5  cm
        Height
        17,5  cm
        Depth
        6,7  cm
        Weight
        0,139  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        15 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        single-sided cable
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Depth
        4,5  cm
        Gross weight
        0,33  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Nett weight
        0,152  kg
        Tare weight
        0,178  kg
        Width
        19,5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49856 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1,158  kg
        Height
        22,5  cm
        Length
        21  cm
        Nett weight
        0,456  kg
        Tare weight
        0,702  kg
        Width
        15,5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 49857 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

