    Performance, practicality and design come together with these high-powered, lightweight and comfortable headband headphones. Take them everywhere for fantastic sound all the time.

      Lightweight comfort

      High-powered sound

      Enjoy best-in-class performance and optimum sound quality

      Acoustically-tuned design and high-quality drivers ensure best-in-class audio performance.

      24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

      Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort

      The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      A 1.5m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Extra portability provided by extra lightweight material

      The durable, lightweight quality materials enhance comfort for extended wearing and provide extra portability.

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Open-type design for a spacious sound experience

      Openings in the earshells and the fabric covering maximize airflow to provide natural sound transparency and optimize the acoustic performance.

      Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

      The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10 - 28 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        single sided
        Cable length
        1.5  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.7  cm
        Gross weight
        .22  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Nett weight
        .085  kg
        Tare weight
        .135  kg
        Width
        19.6  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        7.4  kg
        Height
        53.6  cm
        Length
        44.4  cm
        Nett weight
        2.04  kg
        Tare weight
        5.36  kg
        Width
        39.2  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.61  kg
        Height
        25.6  cm
        Length
        37.4  cm
        Nett weight
        .51  kg
        Tare weight
        1.1  kg
        Width
        21.6  cm

