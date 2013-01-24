Memory foam cushions keep you comfortably immersed in music

Ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only is it designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, it also lets you immerse in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, it is so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.