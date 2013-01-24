Home
    Clear, natural sound immersion

    Inspired by New York and its smart-casual street style, the CitiScape Downtown Headphones lets you keep it real with ease. MusicSeal keeps your music to yourself, while light spring-steel with soft foam cushions ensure perfect comfort. See all benefits

      Clear, natural sound immersion

      with MusicSeal to keep your music yours

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Memory foam cushions
      • Single-sided flat cable
      Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.

      Immerse in crystal clear sound infused with natural warmth, thanks to finely tuned 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.

      Whether you’re listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones lets you keep your favorite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the earshell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.

      Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with on-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears for long-lasting wearing comfort. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music.

      Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.

      Ultra-soft and supple memory foam cushions of these Philips headphones hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely to form a perfect seal. Not only is it designed to ensure the best possible fit – whatever your head shape, it also lets you immerse in music enjoyment for extended periods of time. In fact, it is so comfortable, you may even forget that you have them on.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        18 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 71345 9
        Depth
        8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.398  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0.174  kg
        Tare weight
        0.224  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1.514  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        26.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.522  kg
        Tare weight
        0.992  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71345 6

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Weight
        0.174  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm

