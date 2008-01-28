Search terms

In ear headphones

SHE9800/00
    For an ultra-wide sound stage with deep and powerful acoustics, Philips SHE 9800 headphones are the perfect solution. Precisely tuned 13.5 mm driver units and an Angled Acoustic design ensure superb sound reproduction with stunning clarity.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sound stage

      Powerful soundstage earpiece is beyond bass

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Sound stage enhancer designed for spacious sound experience

      The sound stage enhancer design modifies the conventional headphone structure to complement the powerful microdrivers in producing a wider sound stage effect.

      Powerful microdrivers deliver the widest frequency range

      Specifically designed microdrivers produce extra deep bass and wider dynamic range to unleash the full potential of your Ipod nano.

      Philips iLab acoustic tuning yields deep and powerful sound

      Meticulously tuned by Philips' state-of-the-art iLab expertise, the wide band sound stage from these headphones make for an unforgettable listening experience. The underlying iLab technology ensures greater output from lower frequencies and helps to create a more balanced and accurate sound than that offered by traditional earphones.

      Angled Acoustics design provides exceptional noise isolation

      Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. Besides delivering sound directly to your ears, it also creates a perfect seal from ambient noise that enables you to listen to your music at lower volume levels.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      Derived from a thorough understanding of the anatomy of a human ear canal, the Angled Acoustic design adjusts the angle of the speaker tube and ear bud to individual ear canal shapes. It fits your ears naturally.

      Durable carrying pouch includes a cable management solution.

      Made of a durable material, the sleek carrying case incorporates a cable bank which provides an easy solution for neat cable winding and headphone storage. It also provides additional protection for the headphones while not in use.

      Symmetrical cables come in equal lengths to avoid tangle

      These headphones have symmetrical cables to prevent them from tangling, and hence provide for easy listening.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m + 1.8 m

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 42467 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1.06  kg
        Height
        21.3  cm
        Length
        18.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.042  kg
        Tare weight
        1.018  kg
        Width
        13.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 42466 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Gross weight
        9.429  kg
        Height
        45.8  cm
        Length
        38.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.336  kg
        Tare weight
        9.093  kg
        Width
        28.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 35708 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Depth
        4.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.2952  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2812  kg
        Width
        17.5  cm

