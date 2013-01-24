Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE9701/97
  • Precise directional sound Precise directional sound Precise directional sound
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE9701/97
    Precise directional sound

    A thorough understanding of the ear canal led to these ergonomically designed Angletube headphones. Naturally fitting all ears, they direct precise sound right to your ear drums resulting in distortion-free music.

    In-Ear Headphones

    Precise directional sound

    Precise directional sound

    In-Ear Headphones

    Precise directional sound

      Precise directional sound

      Angle acoustics pipe design

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Cushy silicon rubber ear caps for long-lasting comfort

      The ear caps are made of extra soft silicon material which is sensational to the touch and fits effortlessly into your ear. They feel so good that you simply don't want to take them off.

      Ergonomics in-ear design for the best comfort and snug fit

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

      Extension cord provides extra cable length for convenience.

      With the extra length provided by the extension cord, you have more freedom to move around without carrying your audio source. You can also customize the cable length according to your specific needs.

      Handy zip pouch stores headphones and cable neatly.

      This sumptuous little zip pouch not only looks hip, but also stores your headphones and cable neatly when they're not in use.

      Precisely tuned speakers reproduce a wide frequency range

      Acoustically tuned speaker drivers are carefully designed to reproduce the widest possible frequency range in any recording, delivering the deepest rich bass and crystal clear treble in every piece of music you listen to

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        6 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        0.6 m + 0.6 m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case
        Extension cable
        1.2  m

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.116  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        Nett weight
        0.054  kg
        Tare weight
        0.062  kg
        Width
        10.2  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 47948 0
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        17.28  kg
        Height
        58.8  cm
        Length
        57  cm
        Nett weight
        5.184  kg
        Tare weight
        12.096  kg
        Width
        50.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 47950 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        96

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1  kg
        Height
        14  cm
        Length
        27.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.324  kg
        Tare weight
        0.676  kg
        Width
        24.3  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 47949 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 pairs of ear buds (S,M,L)
      • White ear caps

