Pump up the bass
SHE8000/10 headphone with tiny, extra-quality speakers for rich, deep bass, and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability, non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft silicon caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits
Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimze the risk of the cables tangling.
The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.
You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.
