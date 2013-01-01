Search terms

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3000WT/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Extra bass

      Unique slim cap design for ergo fit

      • White
      15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

      Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

      Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

      The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        1,65  cm
        Height
        2,3  cm
        Depth
        1,5  cm
        Weight
        0,0118  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        115  dB
        Speaker diameter
        15  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        17,3  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0118  kg
        Gross weight
        0,026  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0142  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71144 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        33  cm
        Width
        19,1  cm
        Height
        14  cm
        Nett weight
        0,2832  kg
        Gross weight
        1,077  kg
        Tare weight
        0,7938  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71144 5

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18,3  cm
        Width
        8  cm
        Height
        6,2  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0354  kg
        Gross weight
        0,1135  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0781  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71144 2

