In-Ear Headphones

SHE2670PK/98
    -{discount-value}
    In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Colour Tunes

      Distinctive colour for matching

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.5 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.0 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.2222  kg
        Height
        5.9  cm
        Length
        30.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0666  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1556  kg
        Width
        9.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58524 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.0488  kg
        Height
        13.4  cm
        Length
        31.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.2664  kg
        Tare weight
        0.7824  kg
        Width
        21.3  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58528 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0252  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0141  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70707 6
        Height
        17  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      Suggested products

