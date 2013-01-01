Search terms

Bluetooth stereo headset

SHB9000/00
  Pure wireless sound
    Bluetooth
    Experience 'better than corded' sound from this headset's acoustically tuned speaker chassis, its FullSound sound enhancement and its built in echo and noise reduction. Great sound and comfort have never come together so well before.

      Bluetooth stereo and hands free

      • Comfy adjustable headband

      Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

      Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Handsfree Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under license.

      Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

      This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

      FullSound enhanced music

      What is music without heart and soul? During the recording and compression of digital music details and dynamics of the live music get lost. FullSound is a smart algorithm, running on a powerful chip inside the headset. It improves the quality of your music and restores the music’s original dynamics, stereo effects, bass and treble to reveal previously unheard detail without distortion. FullSound is enabled out of the box, and can be turned off and on.

      Wireless call management

      Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call aceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.

      EverClear technology for clear calls

      Phone calls are often led in noisy environments, leading to difficult to understand conversations. In this headset Everclear Technology digitally filters out noise, so a clear voice signal is received and sent out for crystal clear calls. It also recognizes if you enter loud environments and adapts the headsets volume accordingly.

      Corded headphone option

      Your Philips Bluetooth stereo headset sounds great - so why only use it with wireless Bluetooth devices? Plug the included 3.5mm line in cable into the headset on one end and your music players 3.5mm headphone jack on the other end and you have a great high performance headphone for your non-Bluetooth enabled music players!

      SwitchStream - never miss a beat, never miss a call.

      With SwitchStream you will hear a ring tone in your Philips wireless headphones when you are receiving a call on your Bluetooth enabled phone. You can then pick up the call from your headset and return to your music after ending the call. Never miss a a beat, never miss a call.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • handsfree
        • headset
        Bluetooth version
        2.0+EDR
        Audio line in
        3.5  mm
        Maximum range
        up to 15  m

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Frequency range
        15 - 24 000  Hz

      • Convenience

        Call management
        • Switch between call and music
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        • Voice dial
        • Last number redial
        • Call transfer
        • Microphone mute
        Volume control
        yes

      • Accessories

        Protective pouch
        soft travel pouch
        Audio cable
        1.5  m
        Included
        • USB charging cable
        • quick start guide and CD

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Li-polymer
        Rechargeable
        yes
        Battery weight
        10.6  g
        Music playtime
        17  hour(s)
        Standby time
        up to 400  hour(s)
        Talk time
        up to 18  hour(s)

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        24.6  cm
        Length
        25  cm
        Width
        18.3  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 48434 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1.55  kg
        Nett weight
        0.75  kg
        Tare weight
        0.8  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        26.3  cm
        Length
        51.6  cm
        Width
        37.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 48433 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Gross weight
        7.08  kg
        Nett weight
        3  kg
        Tare weight
        4.08  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8  cm
        Height
        27  cm
        Width
        17.6  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 48432 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Gross weight
        0.46  kg
        Nett weight
        0.25  kg
        Tare weight
        0.21  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Weight
        0.155  kg
        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Width
        14.9  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm audio cable
      • SHB9000 USB charging cable
      • User manual on CD
      • Protective pouch
      • SHB9000 Quick Start Guide

