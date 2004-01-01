Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.
We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since its a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.
Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.
The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.
