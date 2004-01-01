Avent Advanced SCF355/09 Fast bottle warmer SCF355/09
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Warms quickly and evenly
The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.
Keep your milk warm
Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.
