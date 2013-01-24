Home
Analogue baby monitor

SCD469/00
    Functions as a regular baby monitor. However, there are occasions when you need that extra freedom a regular monitor is unable to provide for example, when you are gardening.With the Dial Up monitor you can easily switch to the dial up mode

    Analogue baby monitor

    Automatically rings your phone

    Functions as a regular baby monitor. However, there are occasions when you need that extra freedom a regular monitor is unable to provide for example, when you are gardening.With the Dial Up monitor you can easily switch to the dial up mode

    Automatically rings your phone

    Functions as a regular baby monitor. However, there are occasions when you need that extra freedom a regular monitor is unable to provide for example, when you are gardening.With the Dial Up monitor you can easily switch to the dial up mode

    Analogue baby monitor

    Automatically rings your phone

    Functions as a regular baby monitor. However, there are occasions when you need that extra freedom a regular monitor is unable to provide for example, when you are gardening.With the Dial Up monitor you can easily switch to the dial up mode

      Automatically rings your phone

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

      For total flexibility

      For total flexibility.

      For reduced interference

      For reduced interference.

      See baby’s sounds even with the volume off

      Sometimes its a great help to 'see' when your baby makes a sound. This row of lights provide you with a clear visual indication.

      Provides the ability to allow you to talk to the baby

      Provides the ability to allow you to hear the baby and talk to the baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        40.675 - 40.690 MHz
        Number of pilot tones
        4
        Pilot tone
        Digital
        Maximum range
        200  m
        Number of channels
        4

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        9V DC 200mA
        Batteries
        4 x AA baby unit not incl.
        Belt clip
        Belt clip on parent unit
        User manual
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        4.8  V
        Power supply
        230  V
        Operating time on battery
        12  hour(s)

