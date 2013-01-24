Home
VHS cleaner

SBCVC200/00
    Clean and protect your VCR

    This video cassette head cleaner uses non-abrasive cloth tape and special cleaning fluid to clean away dust, dirt and oxide built-up. Players should be cleaned after every 20 to 30 hours of use.

    Clean and protect your VCR

    This video cassette head cleaner uses non-abrasive cloth tape and special cleaning fluid to clean away dust, dirt and oxide built-up. Players should be cleaned after every 20 to 30 hours of use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      with this non-abrasive wet cleaning system

      Anti-static fluid that removes dust and dirt

      An anti-static fluid that doesn't harm any electronic or mechanical parts, and is suitable for wiping off discs, and cleaning the heads of tape- and VHS recorders.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        Cleaning fluid, 18ml
        Lifetime
        50x

