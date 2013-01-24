Home
    Liven up the occasion with an electret microphone for studio-quality recordings.

      Studio quality

      Electret condenser ensures studio quality sound and clarity

      The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

      Minimized noise when switching between on and off

      You'll not hear any annoying 'clicks' when switching this microphone on and off.

      Omni-directional design picks up sound from all directions

      This microphone's sensor is equally sensitive to sound from all directions.

      The 3m-long cable is ideal for use with microphones

      Give yourself extra freedom of movement with little risk of tripping or tangling.

      Windshield improves sound quality by preventing noise

      The integrated windshield prevents disturbing noises from wind gusts or breathing too close to the microphone.

      Die-cast housing reduces resonance and extends product life

      The tough metal body not only withstands rough handling, but also reduces resonance. The benefit is a longer operational life and a better reproduction.

      Convenient box for microphone and cable storage

      The safe and convenient way to store your microphone and cable after use.

      Table stand allows hands-free use on a flat surface

      This sturdy stand securely holds the microphone in place on any flat surface.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        50 - 18 000  Hz
        Impedance
        600
        Polar pattern
        Omni directional
        Sensitivity microphone
        -45 dB +/- 3 dB
        Type
        Electret

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        3 m
        Connector
        3.5 - 6.3 mm mono

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.7  cm
        Width
        14.7  cm
        Depth
        7.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.29  kg
        Gross weight
        0.59  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3  kg
        EAN
        87 10101 67951 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        55.5  cm
        Width
        47.5  cm
        Height
        39  cm
        Nett weight
        6.96  kg
        Gross weight
        15.5  kg
        Tare weight
        8.54  kg
        EAN
        87 10101 87411 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 10101 87410 4
        Gross weight
        1.9  kg
        Height
        9  cm
        Length
        46  cm
        Nett weight
        0.87  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        1.03  kg
        Width
        26.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Microphone adaptor plug
      • Battery
      • Box
      • Slider

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

