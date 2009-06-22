Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Lightweight Headphones

SBCHL140/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Ultra lightweight Ultra lightweight Ultra lightweight
    -{discount-value}

    Lightweight Headphones

    SBCHL140/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Ultra lightweight

    An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lightweight Headphones

    Ultra lightweight

    An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Ultra lightweight

    An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lightweight Headphones

    Ultra lightweight

    An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

    Similar products

    See all On-ear

      Ultra lightweight

      Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

      A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

      Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

      The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

      30mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        18 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        30  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.27  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        35.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.93  kg
        Tare weight
        0.34  kg
        Width
        18.9  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 75945 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        10.68  kg
        Height
        52.1  cm
        Length
        73  cm
        Nett weight
        2.928  kg
        Tare weight
        7.752  kg
        Width
        40.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 75946 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        48

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.154  kg
        Height
        22.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.061  kg
        Tare weight
        0.093  kg
        Width
        17.8  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 75944 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.