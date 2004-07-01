Home
Audio cassette cleaner

    Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.

      Cleans & Protects

      Non-abrasive cloth tape safely cleans the player's heads

      Non-abrasive cloth tape gently travels across the player's heads, removing all dust, dirt and oxide build-up.

      Special cleaning fluid removes dust, dirt and oxide build-up

      This cleaning fluid is specially formulated to gently clean away dirt, dust and oxide build-up. Works with the non-abrasive cloth tape.

      Simple operation as easy as playing a tape

      Simple operation as easy as playing a tape. Just apply fluid and "play".

      Safe, wet cleaning system

      Specially formulated cleaning fluid and non-abrasive cloth tape work together to thoroughly and safely clean away dust, dirt and oxide build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.9  cm
        Width
        10.3  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Nett weight
        .035  kg
        Gross weight
        .085  kg
        Tare weight
        .05  kg

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        92  cm
        Width
        23  cm
        Height
        47  cm
        Nett weight
        8  kg
        Gross weight
        18.5  kg
        Tare weight
        10.5  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        23  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        .8  kg
        Gross weight
        1.85  kg
        Tare weight
        1.05  kg

