Screen protector/cleaning kit

SAC3540W/97
  Protect your MP3 player screen
    Screen protector/cleaning kit

    SAC3540W/97
    Protect your MP3 player screen

    Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust.

    Screen protector/cleaning kit

    Protect your MP3 player screen

    Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits

    Protect your MP3 player screen

    Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits

    Screen protector/cleaning kit

    Protect your MP3 player screen

    Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits

      Protect your MP3 player screen

      • Universal
      • MP3

      Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      Lint-free microfiber cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

      Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

      Safe, drip-free formula

      This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

      Lint-free, reusable, washable microfiber cloth

      This reusable microfiber cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dryed. You may use it over and over again.

      Protective film

      This piece of anti-reflective film lays over the menu screen to protect against scratches and dust.

      Fixer strip

      This handy tool removes any bubbles that may occur when applying the protective film.

      Superfine microfiber cleaning pouch

      For added protection, store your MP3 player in the cleaning cloth pouch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.3  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Length
        34  cm
        Nett weight
        1.296  kg
        Tare weight
        1.004  kg
        Width
        32  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2  cm
        Gross weight
        .04  kg
        Height
        19  cm
        Nett weight
        .036  kg
        Tare weight
        .004  kg
        Width
        13  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        .3  kg
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        16  cm
        Nett weight
        .216  kg
        Tare weight
        .084  kg
        Width
        10.5  cm

