2 year warranty
LUM11362U2510X2/20
Drive safely through any weather
Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED and experience better contrast on the road plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*
LED-HL [≈H11]
Direct-fit LED bulb
3500 K warm white light
Advanced automotive system
Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs project an elegant, halogen-like glow at 3500 Kelvin. They give your car a timeless style while offering the extra brightness of LED. Experience more comfortable vision in difficult weather conditions, such as snow and fog, thanks to reduced glare.
Delivering superior light-beam performance, Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs outshine halogen bulbs and feature a compact, universally compatible design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they match standard ECE halogen brightness while enhancing beam efficiency with reduced energy consumption. Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.
With Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.
Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs
2-year standard.