Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Fidelio SoundBar

Wireless surround cinema speakers

HTL9100/12
Fidelio
Find support for this product
Fidelio
  • Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Fidelio SoundBar Wireless surround cinema speakers

    HTL9100/12
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Surround on demand

      Cinematic surround sound, wirelessly

      with detachable speakers

      • 4.1 CH wireless surround sound
      • Bluetooth®
      • 2 HDMI In & HDMI out ARC
      • Aluminium
      Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

      Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

      Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

      Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

      Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

      Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      Surround on Demand - detachable wireless surround speakers

      Surround on Demand - detachable wireless surround speakers

      Submerge your senses in superb surround sound whenever you want it. Simply detach the wireless surround speakers from the main Soundbar unit and place them at the rear of the room to get the full 5.1 surround sound experience with your games and movies. When the action is over, reattach the speakers to use your stylish Soundbar for music and TV shows. Using proprietary wireless audio technology and with surround speakers that operate on a unique frequency, there is no network interference. The result is a completely wireless surround system with lossless audio quality for both music and movies

      Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

      Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

      The quality of your sound experience is determined by how the soundbar is positioned in a room. Luckily, this system comes with a smart auto-orientation sensor that instantly optimizes audio quality once it detects whether your soundbar is placed horizontally or vertically. So, whether you choose to sit your soundbar on a shelf or mount it on a wall, you can be sure you'll always have a superb audio experience.

      Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

      Orientation sensor ensures the best sound in any placement

      The quality of your sound experience is determined by how the soundbar is positioned in a room. Luckily, this system comes with a smart auto-orientation sensor that instantly optimizes audio quality once it detects whether your soundbar is placed horizontally or vertically. So, whether you choose to sit your soundbar on a shelf or mount it on a wall, you can be sure you’ll always have a superb audio experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Double Bass Sound
        • Night Mode
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Surround on demand
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • DTS Digital Surround
        Speaker output power
        120
        Subwoofer output power
        90
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        210  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        Integrated with main unit
        Drivers per Surround speaker
        1 x 2.5" Full range woofer
        Speaker Impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Wireless subwoofer

      • Connectivity

        Integrated Connections
        Bluetooth
        iPod/iPhone
        via 3.5mm Audio In
        Rear Connections
        • AUX in
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • HDMI IN 1
        • HDMI IN 2
        Side Connections
        Audio In (3.5mm)

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        HDMI Features
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type

      • Design

        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        • 80% recycled corrugated board
        • Soya based ink

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        1035 x 70 x 156  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        4.18  kg
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        200 x 510 X 200  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        5  kg
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        765 x 260 x 371  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        16  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 65797 0
        Gross weight
        13.54  kg
        Height
        37.1  cm
        Length
        76.5  cm
        Nett weight
        9.4  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        4.14  kg
        Width
        26  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        26  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 65797 0
        Gross weight
        13.54  kg
        Height
        37.1  cm
        Nett weight
        9.4  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        4.14  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        76.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        15.55  cm
        Height
        7.17  cm
        Weight
        3.84  kg
        Width
        103.4  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.