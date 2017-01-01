Search terms

1

SalonCompact

Hairdryer

HP4824/02
Overall Rating / 5
  • Turbodry quick and easy results Turbodry quick and easy results Turbodry quick and easy results
    -{discount-value}

    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    HP4824/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Turbodry quick and easy results

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    Turbodry quick and easy results

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Turbodry quick and easy results

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonCompact Hairdryer

    Turbodry quick and easy results

    Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

      Turbodry quick and easy results

      SalonCompact

      • 1100W

      Two flexible settings for careful drying

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

      For quick and easy results

      Turbodry: The SalonCompact 1100 Watt offers you quick and easy results in a light and compact design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1100  W

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.