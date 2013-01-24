Home
CD Soundmachine

AZ329/98
  • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go
    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
      • Tape
      • SD
      • 2W
      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • SD card
        • USB flash drive
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Number of decks
        1
        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • shuffle
        • play/pause
        • repeat
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Loader type
        top

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Number of batteries
        6
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Others
        Quick start guide
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Packaging depth
        158  mm
        Packaging height
        275  mm
        Packaging width
        326  mm
        Gross weight
        2.4  kg
        Main unit depth
        240  mm
        Main unit height
        132  mm
        Main unit width
        299  mm
        Weight
        2  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

