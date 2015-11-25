2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sleek design for any lifestyle
Free your portable music at home and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips CD clock radio with aux-in connection. Its sleek, space-enhancing design features a large backlit LCD. Choose to wake up to a favorite CD, digital music or alarm.
CD
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Isabelle86
25/11/2015
US
Love ! It's smart and still looks sleek in my decor
I bought this unit years ago. I still love it because it looks great, time display is big, it plays CDs, you can wake up to your favorite artist, it holds 2 different alarm settings, I can dim the light display, and it's easy to stop it or to snooze. Great design!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ130 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ130 Clock Radio