ESP for skip-free music on the move

Electronic Skip Protection ensures skip-free music even when your player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you're jogging or on the move. As your CD plays, music is constantly fed into the player's memory buffer, which temporarily stores your music. When the device is subjected to knocks or jolts - accidentally or during sports - you will still experience uninterrupted sound from the music stored in the buffer while the laser promptly refocuses to the point at which the shock occurred, and recommences playing to refill the buffer.