Discover

My Philips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

* This field is mandatory

Exclusive promotions

Early access to product launches

Tips and tricks

*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
  • -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions 55BDL1005X Video Wall Display

    55BDL1005X/75

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions 55BDL1005X Video Wall Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Immersive visual experience with Ultra Narrow Bezel

    Immersive visual experience with Ultra Narrow Bezel

    The next generation of video wall displays is designed with industry narrowest bezels and advanced alignment solutions. Fully exploit your impactful signage content with ultra narrow bezel displays, and make sure your message does not get lost by thick bezels. With the ultra narrow bezels you can create seamless video wall configurations of virtually any size.

    Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

    Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

    The Advanced Colour Calibration kit controls the luminance of the backlight, standardizes the gamma curve and calibrates the greyscale of your display network. Whether you have an impressive video wall, a catchy mosaic layout, a menu board installation or a control room each display can be adjusted to the same colour values. With this optional kit you ensure consistent colour performance over all displays in your network.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

    Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

    Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.