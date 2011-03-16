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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor, LED backlight
Discontinued
Support
273P3LPHEB/00
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Drivers Windows 7
SmartControl Software for Windows
Localized commercial leaflet
All (3)
Monitors pixel defect policy
Can I connect my LCD monitor to any PC, workstation or Mac?
Will the LCD screen be resistant to scratches?
Always appear text "SmartImage On/Off" mode(a vertical line move) on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
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