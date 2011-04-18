2 year warranty
Discontinued
273P3LPHEB/00
Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
27" (68.6 cm)
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots to 90 degree, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
Reviews
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