2 year warranty
Discontinued
225B1CB/00
World’s first PowerSensor display cuts power bills
The Green Philips 225B monitor with revolutionary PowerSensor technology detects user presence and adjusts power consumption accordingly, reducing your power consumption by up to 70%.
56 cm (22") w B-line
Format 16:10
TrueVision is industry-leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for monitor adjustment and fine tuning, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements from each and every monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of color accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.
Philips has taken a lead in ensuring that all its products switch to energy efficient solutions. By using efficient power supplies and reduction in components, Philips has ensured that your monitor typically consumes about 50% less power than its equivalent previous generation model. Energy saving is further enhanced by using only 0.5 watts in sleep mode. Lower power consumption results in fewer CO2 emissions. You can read more about Philips and energy efficiency @ www.philips.com/about/sustainability/oursustainabilityfocus/energyefficiency/index.page
The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
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